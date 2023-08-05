Sign up
Previous
Photo 1550
Happy bugs
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
5
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2750
photos
116
followers
139
following
424% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2023 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shieldbug
Susan Wakely
ace
More shrill bugs in the future!! Great capture.
August 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and timing!
August 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot! They look so shiny!
August 5th, 2023
Bill Davidson
A wonderful shot.
August 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's life!
August 5th, 2023
