Previous
Tar spot by tinley23
Photo 1554

Tar spot

All of the sycamore trees alongside our local railway station have this fungal infection, but it doesn’t seem to bother them one bit.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
425% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting. Let’s hope that that they sycamore’s are ok long term.
August 9th, 2023  
Heather ace
I've seen this other years as well. It's disconcerting, but the trees are not permanently damaged. Hoping for a healthier year next year for your sucamores!
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise