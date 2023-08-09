Sign up
Photo 1554
Tar spot
All of the sycamore trees alongside our local railway station have this fungal infection, but it doesn’t seem to bother them one bit.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
sycamore
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting. Let’s hope that that they sycamore’s are ok long term.
August 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
I've seen this other years as well. It's disconcerting, but the trees are not permanently damaged. Hoping for a healthier year next year for your sucamores!
August 9th, 2023
