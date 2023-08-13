Previous
They don’t make ‘em like they used to… by tinley23
Photo 1558

They don’t make ‘em like they used to…

Victorian cast-iron litter bin found in a back street in Walsall city centre
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend ace
It's beautiful! What a find.
August 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking bin.
August 13th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful find.
August 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Built to last!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise