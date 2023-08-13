Sign up
Previous
Photo 1558
They don’t make ‘em like they used to…
Victorian cast-iron litter bin found in a back street in Walsall city centre
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
4
0
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2758
photos
116
followers
140
following
426% complete
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
15
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
12th August 2023 11:37am
bin
victorian
walsall
Suzie Townsend
It's beautiful! What a find.
August 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
What a great looking bin.
August 13th, 2023
Elisa Smith
Wonderful find.
August 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
Built to last!
August 13th, 2023
