What a day!

It began with a trip to the dentist, something I always have and always will be terrified of, even though our current dentist is lovely.



I survived that, and braving the bus during rush hour, only to get home and find a stranger’s car on our front lawn, with my favourite conifer underneath it.



It turns out the driver lives in the apartments at the bottom of our road and, although very shocked, is completely uninjured.



I think I’ll take a stiff drink up to the bath…