Previous
Photo 1559
What a day!
It began with a trip to the dentist, something I always have and always will be terrified of, even though our current dentist is lovely.
I survived that, and braving the bus during rush hour, only to get home and find a stranger’s car on our front lawn, with my favourite conifer underneath it.
It turns out the driver lives in the apartments at the bottom of our road and, although very shocked, is completely uninjured.
I think I’ll take a stiff drink up to the bath…
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2759
photos
116
followers
140
following
427% complete
View this month »
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th August 2023 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
accident
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! Lesley, how terrible , this shot tells it all from the black cloud above to the demolish fir tree under the car! I hope tomorrow will be a better day
August 14th, 2023
