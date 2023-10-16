Previous
Next
Looking up by tinley23
Photo 1621

Looking up

This walkway through the International Convention Centre was a useful shortcut today between city squares, particularly so for us with all the rain. This building also houses the Symphony Hall.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great ceiling. Reminds me a bit on the Pompidou Centre in Paris.
October 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
So many amazing shapes and lines, a great ceiling for letting light in.
October 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking structure.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise