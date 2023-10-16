Sign up
Photo 1621
Looking up
This walkway through the International Convention Centre was a useful shortcut today between city squares, particularly so for us with all the rain. This building also houses the Symphony Hall.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birmingham
,
roof
,
structure
,
icc
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great ceiling. Reminds me a bit on the Pompidou Centre in Paris.
October 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
So many amazing shapes and lines, a great ceiling for letting light in.
October 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking structure.
October 21st, 2023
