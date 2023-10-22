Previous
Weekend guests by tinley23
Weekend guests

A lovely weekend with our grandson, Noah, and his folks. He seems to have suddenly shot up in the few weeks since we’ve seen them - still full of fun though.
Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
He looks like a real fun guy to have around. Enjoy while you can as they grow up much too fast.
October 23rd, 2023  
