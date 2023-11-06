Previous
Merry Christmas by tinley23
Photo 1642

Merry Christmas

The first I’ve seen this year
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh no. Far too early.
November 11th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Noooo, I'm not ready....
November 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Looks fabulous but surely they could have waited 🤶🏼
November 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Too early!!!
November 11th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh....they could have waited until it was actual December !
November 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! no , not just yet , Wait till December!
November 11th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
No, no, no !
November 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
I agree with the above, definitely too early. They are even playing Christmas songs in our shopping centre.
November 11th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. But it’s not Christmas for ages yet!
November 11th, 2023  
