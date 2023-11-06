Sign up
Photo 1642
Merry Christmas
The first I’ve seen this year
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
9
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decorations
,
bilston
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh no. Far too early.
November 11th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Noooo, I'm not ready....
November 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Looks fabulous but surely they could have waited 🤶🏼
November 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Too early!!!
November 11th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh....they could have waited until it was actual December !
November 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! no , not just yet , Wait till December!
November 11th, 2023
Gillian Brown
No, no, no !
November 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
I agree with the above, definitely too early. They are even playing Christmas songs in our shopping centre.
November 11th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. But it’s not Christmas for ages yet!
November 11th, 2023
