Previous
Photo 1667
Whiteout
On our way to Berlin. Might need to buy more thermals.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
snow
,
airplane
,
wing
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, boy, stay cosy and enjoy. I city I'd love to visit one day.
December 1st, 2023
