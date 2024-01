This statue by Tom Lomax, depicts a hand holding a leather saddle, and is situated in the busy market square (luckily for me, it isn’t market day today). The saddle has a number of etchings on it of various stages of saddle making, and two saddle-making tools are on the top. Walsall had, and still has I believe, a large leather industry, particularly for the British military.Further info here for anyone interested; https://go.walsall.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-06/A%20history%20of%20the%20leather%20industry%20in%20Walsall.pdf