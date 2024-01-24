Sign up
Photo 1720
Home alone
This is what happens when I’m left unsupervised :)
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
11
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2932
photos
123
followers
144
following
471% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
11
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
My faves! 😍😋😋
January 25th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
My faves too! You’ve done quite well though, unless you’ve thrown some wrappers away, 5 doesn’t constitute the whole box 😉😉
January 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
OhOh - quite understandable though!
January 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
That would happen here too ( we do need to hide them from the cat!!!)
January 25th, 2024
Olwynne
Ooh my favourites. There's a Lindor shop in the Outlet Centre. You can fill your own box with the ones you like best....costs me a fortune!
January 25th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ooerr, save some for me!
January 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Isn’t chocolate bad for dogs? 😉
January 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@ollyfran
Ooh that sounds dangerous
January 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
😂😂😂
January 25th, 2024
Monica
I understand you sooooooo well!
January 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
And why not! Truly scrumptiousness
January 25th, 2024
