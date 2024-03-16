Sign up
Photo 1771
Best seat in the house
As we walked to the starting point of the St Patrick’s Day parade, we noticed just how much of the city has been given over to residential properties. We spotted this guy as we followed the parade to the city centre - what an awesome viewing spot!
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2994
photos
128
followers
150
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2024 1:14pm
Tags
balcony
,
city
