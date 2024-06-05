Previous
Salmonberry by tinley23
Photo 1851

Salmonberry

I have been quite unwell for a few days, but desperately needed to get some fresh air. Spotted this in the park, so looked it up. I’d never heard of it. Common in the US I believe.
Lesley

Karen ace
Very sorry to hear you’ve been under the weather, Lesley. I hope you feel better soon.
An awesome looking berry! Love the colour and the spiky little things.
June 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pretty name & such a pretty berry… this is lovely detail.
Wish you better… be kind to yourself & rest lots…
June 5th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Sorry you've been unwell. It does look like salmon roe!! Rest up to recover properly x
June 5th, 2024  
