Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1851
Salmonberry
I have been quite unwell for a few days, but desperately needed to get some fresh air. Spotted this in the park, so looked it up. I’d never heard of it. Common in the US I believe.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3084
photos
128
followers
153
following
507% complete
View this month »
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Latest from all albums
477
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salmonberry
Karen
ace
Very sorry to hear you’ve been under the weather, Lesley. I hope you feel better soon.
An awesome looking berry! Love the colour and the spiky little things.
June 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Pretty name & such a pretty berry… this is lovely detail.
Wish you better… be kind to yourself & rest lots…
June 5th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Sorry you've been unwell. It does look like salmon roe!! Rest up to recover properly x
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
An awesome looking berry! Love the colour and the spiky little things.
Wish you better… be kind to yourself & rest lots…