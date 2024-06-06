Previous
Face off by tinley23
Photo 1855

Face off

The gorgeous green beetle is Oedemera Nobilis, or Swollen Thigh Beetle. Bless him - I know how he feels …
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, such a gorgeous beetle but what a name!
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Dear of him......such a lovely colour.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise