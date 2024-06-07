Previous
Royal Mail Post Box by tinley23
Royal Mail Post Box

Edward VII - not in bad nick for something more than 110 years old
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Susan Klassen ace
Wonderful capture! Still looks good.
June 12th, 2024  
