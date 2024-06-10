Previous
Lost Bunny by tinley23
Photo 1860

Lost Bunny

I loved this because as well as putting the lost toy at head height so as to be more easily spotted, the finder also provided the bunny with shelter from the rain. Go neighbours!
Lesley

Lesley
Diana ace
How wonderful is that, hope the bunny is found soon.
June 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Aw let’s hope that it is reunited with its family.
June 17th, 2024  
