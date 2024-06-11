Previous
Dispersion by tinley23
Photo 1857

Dispersion

I was excited to see that the glass in our front door had dispersed the sun’s light so that each colour landed on a different rail of the stair gate. Not the greatest shot, but it amused me for a few seconds until the cloud rolled over again.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love it!
June 11th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
If you were thinking of changing your carpet at least you now know how the rainbow colours look.
June 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how cute
June 11th, 2024  
Monica
Cool!
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise