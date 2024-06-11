Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1857
Dispersion
I was excited to see that the glass in our front door had dispersed the sun’s light so that each colour landed on a different rail of the stair gate. Not the greatest shot, but it amused me for a few seconds until the cloud rolled over again.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3090
photos
129
followers
153
following
508% complete
View this month »
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th June 2024 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
stairs
,
dispersion
Casablanca
ace
Love it!
June 11th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
June 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
If you were thinking of changing your carpet at least you now know how the rainbow colours look.
June 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how cute
June 11th, 2024
Monica
Cool!
June 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close