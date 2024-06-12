Sign up
Photo 1860
Signage
Just made me smile 😊
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3093
photos
129
followers
154
following
509% complete
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2024 9:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
sign
Mark St Clair
ace
lol....good one!
June 13th, 2024
