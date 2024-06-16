Sign up
Previous
Photo 1861
Fathers’ Day
Dirk had no idea, a couple of weeks ago, when our son asked him to name his dream five-a-side Aston Villa team from any players, past and present. He opened his Fathers Day gift today. He was chuffed to bits.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
4
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fathersday
,
astonvilla
,
beachtowel
Lin
ace
That is one cool present!
June 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of one happy father, what a wonderful gift.
June 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
What a great present for a football lover. His team! It will be hanging over your bed I bet! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 16th, 2024
carol white
ace
A very original gift
June 16th, 2024
