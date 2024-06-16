Previous
Fathers’ Day by tinley23
Fathers’ Day

Dirk had no idea, a couple of weeks ago, when our son asked him to name his dream five-a-side Aston Villa team from any players, past and present. He opened his Fathers Day gift today. He was chuffed to bits.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Lin ace
That is one cool present!
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of one happy father, what a wonderful gift.
June 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
What a great present for a football lover. His team! It will be hanging over your bed I bet! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 16th, 2024  
carol white ace
A very original gift
June 16th, 2024  
