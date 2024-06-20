Sign up
Previous
Photo 1870
Just chilling?
We assumed that he was just enjoying the sun but I feel guilty now that we didn’t check that he was ok.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3103
photos
129
followers
154
following
512% complete
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
Tags
canal
,
warwickshire
Heather
ace
A great candid, Lesley! I'm sure he was just resting, but I would have a little pang of guilt, too. In our current heat wave, I'm seeing lots of people flopped out in the park- anywhere with shade and a little breeze. But back to you- I love the light in this shot, too! Fav
June 21st, 2024
Chrissie
And was he ok?
Makes a great composition!
June 21st, 2024
Makes a great composition!