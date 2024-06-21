Sign up
Previous
Photo 1871
This guy…
…keeping an eye on us from a pipe way above the canal
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3104
photos
130
followers
154
following
512% complete
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
canal
,
heron
,
warwickshire
Heather
ace
Well done, Lesley! Spotting (and capturing) a heron is a special moment! Fav
June 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully captured!
June 22nd, 2024
