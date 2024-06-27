Sign up
Previous
Photo 1876
Stratford Upon Avon Canal
Another bosting canal walk with my sister today. We’re now only nine miles from the centre of Birmingham. One more jaunt (or maybe two) should do it.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3109
photos
131
followers
155
following
513% complete
View this month »
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
sister
Susan Klassen
ace
Wonderful capture! So light and bright must have been a lovely walk.
June 27th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
What a pleasure that walk must have been. A walk with your sister in beautiful countryside….who could ask for more?
June 27th, 2024
