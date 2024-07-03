Sign up
Photo 1883
Obligatory photo
We’re on the Rhine and Moselle river cruise. It is very beautiful but not very warm.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3117
photos
131
followers
155
following
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
3
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th July 2024 7:35am
Tags
germany
,
cruise
Beverley
ace
Enjoy your trip… it’ll warm up I’m sure, and if not… need more cuddles
July 5th, 2024
