Went for a coffee and catch-up with my friend in Lichfield and she took me into the Tudor House restaurant. The building was built in Tudor times (obvs) and also houses the City Council offices and museum. It has many rooms and staircases, and I got lost looking for the Ladies, but I did find this oven in one of the rooms. Bonus!A bit more info about the building if you are really interested. http://www.tudorrow.com/tudoroflichfield.htm