Photo 1912
IKEA trip
Dearie, duck, pet, lovey, chuck… We in Brum say ‘Bab’.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st August 2024 10:57am
Tags
ikea
,
sign
