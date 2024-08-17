Sign up
Photo 1926
Modelling
Me and my eldest modelling a design by my youngest. We did giggle a fair bit.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3163
photos
129
followers
154
following
Tags
daughter
,
t-shirts
