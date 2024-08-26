Previous
Success at last by tinley23
Photo 1937

Success at last

After many tries at growing a dahlia, this year I’ve finally done it, and I’m proper chuffed. The flies seem to like it too.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely when they do what they should. I'm waiting for my gladioli apparently can bloom also early Autumn - we'll see.
August 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a gorgeous one it is, fabulous capture and colour.
August 26th, 2024  
