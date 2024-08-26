Sign up
Previous
Photo 1937
Success at last
After many tries at growing a dahlia, this year I’ve finally done it, and I’m proper chuffed. The flies seem to like it too.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
2
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
flower
,
dahlia
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely when they do what they should. I'm waiting for my gladioli apparently can bloom also early Autumn - we'll see.
August 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous one it is, fabulous capture and colour.
August 26th, 2024
