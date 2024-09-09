Sign up
Previous
Photo 1951
Rosie
Playing with her favourite monkey (it’s actually a road-kill hedgehog but we haven’t told her).
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
3
4
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
dog
toy
greyhound
rosie
Heather
Go for it, Rosie! Two fun shots, Lesley! (road-kill hedgehog- love it!) Fav
September 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wow how great it that
September 10th, 2024
Corinne C
A fun collage
September 10th, 2024
