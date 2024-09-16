Sign up
Photo 1958
Oak leaf
We came across these on the underside of some oak leaves and we were quite intrigued. Galls of some sort, we think.
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
5
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
Tags
leaf
,
oak
Casablanca
ace
Doesn’t look well, does it? Nice catch
September 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Hmm- I've never seen this before. The leaves are still green, though- for the most part. Nice shot with your focus and dof!
September 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
really good pic - I've come up with silk button gall!
September 22nd, 2024
Lesley
ace
@anniesue
Ooh we didn’t find that one. It sounds spot on! Thanks for that
September 22nd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
:-)
September 22nd, 2024
