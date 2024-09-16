Previous
We came across these on the underside of some oak leaves and we were quite intrigued. Galls of some sort, we think.
16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca ace
Doesn’t look well, does it? Nice catch
September 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Hmm- I've never seen this before. The leaves are still green, though- for the most part. Nice shot with your focus and dof!
September 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
really good pic - I've come up with silk button gall!
September 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
@anniesue Ooh we didn’t find that one. It sounds spot on! Thanks for that
September 22nd, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 :-)
September 22nd, 2024  
