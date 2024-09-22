Previous
Street art by tinley23
Photo 1964

Street art

Mosaic in Lichfield
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Nice find Lesley :-)
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise