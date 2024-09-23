Previous
Erasmus Darwin by tinley23
Photo 1965

Erasmus Darwin

Statue in Beacon Park in Lichfield. Darwin lived in Lichfield and was a founder member of the Lunar Society.

A bit about the statue if you’re after more info… https://peterwalkersculptor.com/?page_id=1589
Lesley

Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely scene with great light and shadows..
September 25th, 2024  
Nice shot. It's good to look at our history, and learn from it.
September 25th, 2024  
