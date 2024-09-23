Sign up
Previous
Photo 1965
Erasmus Darwin
Statue in Beacon Park in Lichfield. Darwin lived in Lichfield and was a founder member of the Lunar Society.
A bit about the statue if you’re after more info…
https://peterwalkersculptor.com/?page_id=1589
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3200
photos
133
followers
156
following
538% complete
View this month »
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
lunar
,
darwin
,
lichfield
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely scene with great light and shadows..
September 25th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Nice shot. It's good to look at our history, and learn from it.
September 25th, 2024
