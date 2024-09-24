Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Photo 1966

Lichfield Cathedral

Looking across Minster Pool and the Remembrance Garden.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great reflections and so pretty.
September 25th, 2024  
Heather ace
Oh wow, Lesley! Super colours and reflections! Fav
September 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super reflections on this lovely Autumn day !
September 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Magical, instant fav
September 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great composition and reflections
September 26th, 2024  
