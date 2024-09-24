Sign up
Previous
Photo 1966
Lichfield Cathedral
Looking across Minster Pool and the Remembrance Garden.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
5
3
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
reflection
cathedral
pool
lichfield
mittens (Marilyn)
Great reflections and so pretty.
September 25th, 2024
Heather
Oh wow, Lesley! Super colours and reflections! Fav
September 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Super reflections on this lovely Autumn day !
September 25th, 2024
Casablanca
Magical, instant fav
September 26th, 2024
Suzanne
Great composition and reflections
September 26th, 2024
