I definitely look better with a beard by tinley23
I definitely look better with a beard

Playing around with a new app.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great fun !!
September 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Fun shot!
September 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
LOL
September 26th, 2024  
