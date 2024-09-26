Sign up
Photo 1968
Hay-on-Wye
Book mooching
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3203
photos
132
followers
155
following
539% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th September 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
books
,
shopping
,
hay-on-wye
Casablanca
ace
What an Aladdin’s cave! I love it
September 27th, 2024
