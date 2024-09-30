Previous
Shaggy ink cap by tinley23
Shaggy ink cap

Dismal and drizzly weather again today, but at least it’s good for the fungi. I think this is on its last legs though as the others on the grass are smaller and white. (You may have guessed that I know very little about fungi)
Fabulous shroom and dewdrops.
September 30th, 2024  
Fabulous drops
September 30th, 2024  
