Family fun
We popped down to Thame today as it’s our eldest granddaughter’s birthday. This very fast and confusing game is called ‘Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza’. I couldn’t handle it at all.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
game
Heather
ace
A great capture of everyone engaged in this fun game (that's sure a new one for me). Happy Birthday to your granddaughter, Lesley! How old would she be?
October 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks Heather. She will be 11. Time sure flies!
October 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
Wow! Yes, 11 years have flown by, I'm sure! :-)
October 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Never heard of that game but sounds fun!
October 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such fun. My great niece introduced me to this game but it was beyond me.
October 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
@wakelys
Oh I’m glad it’s not just me.
October 20th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Great family shot, I googled it, I think I would be rubbish at it!
October 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Sounds confusing… looks like fun though.
October 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Well games rules are hard to understand sometimes but it can be tremendous fun.
October 20th, 2024
