Photo 1999
Asymmetry
Taken from a bridge crossing the Queensway (A38), Birmingham’s inner ring road. I thought the blue BT building would work for the current architecture challenge.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3234
photos
132
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
asymmetry
,
architecture-9
Susan Wakely
ace
Contrasting styles of buildings.
October 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and buildings.
October 26th, 2024
