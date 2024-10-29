Sign up
Photo 2001
Which Way You Going Baby - John Holt
Too late for the song title challenge but this song popped into my mind when we reached this sign. We were Potteries-bound.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
0
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3237
photos
132
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
signage
