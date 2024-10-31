Sign up
Photo 2001
Reflections
Another 7-8 mile chunk of the Trent and Mersey Canal done today. The weather was good but the paths weren’t.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3236
photos
132
followers
156
following
548% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
31st October 2024 10:40am
Tags
reflections
,
canal
Phil Howcroft
ace
that path does look muddy Lesley , I hope you had suitable footwear !
October 31st, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! Awesome tree and its reflection! Lovely smaller ones further along too! Fav
October 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflections.
October 31st, 2024
George
ace
Great reflection.
October 31st, 2024
