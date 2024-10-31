Previous
Reflections by tinley23
Photo 2001

Reflections

Another 7-8 mile chunk of the Trent and Mersey Canal done today. The weather was good but the paths weren’t.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
548% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
that path does look muddy Lesley , I hope you had suitable footwear !
October 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! Awesome tree and its reflection! Lovely smaller ones further along too! Fav
October 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflections.
October 31st, 2024  
George ace
Great reflection.
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise