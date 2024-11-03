Previous
Walkies by tinley23
A few of the gorgeous pups that turned up to the first organised Greyhound Trust walk at Walsall Arboretum, led by my daughter who was worried that no-one would turn up on such a gloomy day. Other breeds were also welcomed.
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Babs ace
Looks like a popular event.
November 3rd, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
And it will go from strength to strength now!
November 3rd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
so many beautiful dogs Lesley , respect to your daughter
November 3rd, 2024  
