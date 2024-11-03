Sign up
Previous
Photo 2006
Walkies
A few of the gorgeous pups that turned up to the first organised Greyhound Trust walk at Walsall Arboretum, led by my daughter who was worried that no-one would turn up on such a gloomy day. Other breeds were also welcomed.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Lesley
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Tags
dogs
,
greyhounds
,
walsall
Babs
Looks like a popular event.
November 3rd, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
And it will go from strength to strength now!
November 3rd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
so many beautiful dogs Lesley , respect to your daughter
November 3rd, 2024
