Weather by tinley23
Weather

I’m fed up now with this gloomy, grey weather.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England.
Bill Davidson
It does get wearisome!
November 5th, 2024  
