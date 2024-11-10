Previous
Stile by tinley23
Photo 2015

Stile

We often come across an occasional damaged stile on our walks, but this walk in Buckinghamshire had four (half of all the stiles on the walk) which were difficult or impossible to use properly. I shall drop a line to the local countryside peeps.
10th November 2024

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...


Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great rural scene. I struggle to get over without the obstacle of it being broken.
November 12th, 2024  
