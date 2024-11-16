Previous
Source of Ingenuity by tinley23
I arrived in Walsall early today to meet my daughter, and finally got to get a shot of this statue without it being surrounded by people at the busy market. I found a bit of info on it, if you’re interested:

"Source of Ingenuity" is a sculpture of bronze and concrete, height 3 metres (9.8 ft), in The Bridge, Walsall. It was commissioned by Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and was unveiled on 20 July 2001, on the occasion of the opening of a civic square. There are two discs back-to-back, decorated with traditional tools on one and symbols of technology on the other; the face of Janus is at the base of each. At the ceremony, Lomax said to the crowd: "I hope you come to enjoy the Source. But it may take a while to get used to it.... You’ve got to keep coming back to learn more about it".
Corinne C ace
A stunning sculpture, you captured it well.
November 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting sculpture.
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting sculpture. It looks as though you could see something different every time you visited.
November 16th, 2024  
