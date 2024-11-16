Source of Ingenuity

I arrived in Walsall early today to meet my daughter, and finally got to get a shot of this statue without it being surrounded by people at the busy market. I found a bit of info on it, if you’re interested:



"Source of Ingenuity" is a sculpture of bronze and concrete, height 3 metres (9.8 ft), in The Bridge, Walsall. It was commissioned by Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and was unveiled on 20 July 2001, on the occasion of the opening of a civic square. There are two discs back-to-back, decorated with traditional tools on one and symbols of technology on the other; the face of Janus is at the base of each. At the ceremony, Lomax said to the crowd: "I hope you come to enjoy the Source. But it may take a while to get used to it.... You’ve got to keep coming back to learn more about it".