Hidden hippo

We found, by chance, another of Walsall’s hidden hippos on the wall of the cafe we’d just had a coffee in.



Walsall Council says: The Hippopotamus statue, outside the library in Walsall, has historically been a meeting point for people to gather and then go to somewhere else. The Hidden Hippo Trail is a twist on this behaviour and enables the public to have a new way to interact with their town.