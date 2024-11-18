Sign up
Photo 2023
Love
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
4
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
love
,
shrewsbury
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks good in mono Lesley
December 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture of the sign, the church windows, the reflections. The letters stand out really well in b/w! Fav
December 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Love is definitely in the air.
December 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot of this clever installation.
December 2nd, 2024
