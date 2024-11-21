Previous
Birmingham Pub Bombings by tinley23
Birmingham Pub Bombings

I took (and posted) this photo in April but today, on the 50th anniversary of the attacks, I felt I needed to repost it. I hope you don’t mind.

https://www.birish.org.uk/birmingham-pub-bombings-50th-memorial-service
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Lesley

@tinley23
@tinley23
Casablanca ace
Beautiful positive memorial, great quote about the tree of life from the book of Revelation ch 22. I love the way British people do remembrance with a positive twist. Can’t believe that was 50 years ago. I remember it well.
November 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Don't mind, we need reminders was it truly 50 years ago? Seems little has changed on the global scale
November 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Cassablanca wrote, a wonderful capture and tribute.
November 21st, 2024  
