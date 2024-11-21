Sign up
Previous
Photo 2025
Birmingham Pub Bombings
I took (and posted) this photo in April but today, on the 50th anniversary of the attacks, I felt I needed to repost it. I hope you don’t mind.
https://www.birish.org.uk/birmingham-pub-bombings-50th-memorial-service
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
3
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful positive memorial, great quote about the tree of life from the book of Revelation ch 22. I love the way British people do remembrance with a positive twist. Can’t believe that was 50 years ago. I remember it well.
November 21st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Don't mind, we need reminders was it truly 50 years ago? Seems little has changed on the global scale
November 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Cassablanca wrote, a wonderful capture and tribute.
November 21st, 2024
