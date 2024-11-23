Sign up
Photo 2027
Makeover
A local(ish) pub has had a make-over. Not sure which version I prefer.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
2
0
Lesley
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
pub
,
station
,
sutton-coldfield
Phil Howcroft
ace
I assume the right hand side floral display is the new one . I prefer the floral
November 26th, 2024
Heather
ace
I'm with Phil. I like the addition of all the bright colours. But the pointing finger does stand out more in the first one. Hmm.
November 26th, 2024
