Too early for school pick-up by tinley23
Photo 2028

Too early for school pick-up

I also was waiting outside the wrong classroom. I did get a telling-off from my granddaughters.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
That will teach you!! 100 lines.
November 29th, 2024  
Well done. Pay attention in the future
November 29th, 2024  
Well that's the way it goes
November 29th, 2024  
