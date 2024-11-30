Previous
Traditions by tinley23
Traditions

A tradition in our house is that the person decorating the tree has to hide an ugly blue goblin (don’t ask) for a child to find. Noah was the first to arrive for our family gathering, and found it fairly quickly.
