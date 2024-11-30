Sign up
Photo 2029
Traditions
A tradition in our house is that the person decorating the tree has to hide an ugly blue goblin (don’t ask) for a child to find. Noah was the first to arrive for our family gathering, and found it fairly quickly.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3264
photos
132
followers
156
following
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2024 2:35pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
tradition
