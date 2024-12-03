Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2032
Spanish Riding School
I didn’t know that photographs weren’t allowed at this training session until I was reprimanded after taking this.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
4
0
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3269
photos
131
followers
156
following
557% complete
5
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
4th December 2024 9:43am
school
spanish
riding
vienna
JackieR
ace
Oh wowsers!! Well done on this one!!
December 7th, 2024
moni kozi
You know that now you're on Santa's naughty list... but there with a great photo.
December 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done for capturing this fabulous interior.
December 7th, 2024
Jackie Snider
Beautiful architecture!
December 7th, 2024
