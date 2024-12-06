Sign up
Previous
Photo 2035
Ankeruhr (anchor clock)
Fabulous old clock in Vienna. Sadly we weren’t able to see it at midday when it chimes as 12 figures pass along it.
https://www.visitingvienna.com/sights/ankeruhr-anchor-clock/
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
clock
,
vienna
