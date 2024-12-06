Previous
Ankeruhr (anchor clock) by tinley23
Photo 2035

Ankeruhr (anchor clock)

Fabulous old clock in Vienna. Sadly we weren’t able to see it at midday when it chimes as 12 figures pass along it.

https://www.visitingvienna.com/sights/ankeruhr-anchor-clock/
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Lesley

@tinley23

